Frederik Rasmussen and DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT clinch their first podium and fastest lap of Formula E: Accelerate, getting to within an agonisingly close three-tenths of a second of the lead on the final lap.

ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge winner Kevin Siggy (BMW i Andretti Motorsport) continues consistent form with his second successive podium finish of the competition, gaining a position during his first stint using Attack Mode.

Fast facts

Quintessential qualifying; Yet again pole position was decided by the closest of margins, with the top three on the grid separated by only 0.050s.

Leading the pack; After two races, Erhan Jajovski (ROKiT Venturi Racing), leads the driver standings by 25 points – the same amount of points on offer for a race win – from closest rivals Kevin Siggy (BMW i Andretti Motorsport) and Frederik Rasmussen (DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT).

Race against the clock; Last round’s runner-up Manuel Biancolilla is disqualified from the race after crossing the finish line having not used the full amount of Attack Mode before the chequered flag.

Formula E: Accelerate

Esports competition showcases 24 rising stars competing over six events and being mentored by Formula E teams and drivers.

Formula E racing translated into the virtual world as digital racers learn to master energy management and Attack Mode deployment for the first time.

Prizes include a share of a minimum €100,000 prize pool with the winner receiving the opportunity to drive a Formula E Gen2 car.

ROKIT VENTURI RACING – ERHAN JAJOVSKI

“I managed to create a bit of a gap at the beginning and thought that would keep Rasmussen away but towards the end he was really aggressive on track. He must’ve saved energy at the beginning and he was right behind me in the last few corners. I’m really happy with P1!”

DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT – FREDERIK RASMUSSEN