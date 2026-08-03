The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Executive Committee officially ratified a series of major hosting and regulatory decisions, including the confirmation of Japan as the host of the 2028 edition of the AFC U23 Asian Cup™, which will serve as Asia’s qualifiers for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics.

Japan secured the hosting rights following a competitive bidding process that included submissions from Jordan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Qatar, and Uzbekistan as well as the United Arab Emirates, who subsequently withdrew earlier this year.

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https://www.the-afc.com/en/about_afc/committees.html/news/japan-to-host-afc-u23-asian-cup-2028%E2%84%A2

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