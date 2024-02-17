Johor Darul Ta’zim and Terengganu were big winners at the start of the Malaysia Premier Futsal League 2024 when they recorded identical 6-1 score line over their respective opponents.

JDT whipped Gombak TOT United while Terengganu smashed KL City FC as Shah Alam City FC held Pahang Rangers FC 6-6 in the other match of the day.

Saad Sani hammered in a hattrick (fourth, 23rd and 36th minute) as Azmi Rahman grabbed a brace (third and 38th minute) and Ridzwan Bakri (36th) for JDT’s first full points of the season.

Gombak United’s goal was scored by Ridhwan Zainal in the 31st minute.

In the meantime, Terengganu rode on a quick brace (fifth and sixth minute) from Hafizi Ismail for their win over KL City FC as Syed Shahrul Niezam Rahim (10th), Ahmad Zuhairi Mohamad (21st), Alif Izzat Rosdi (32nd) and Akram Muhamadiah (37th) added the others.

KL City’s goal was scored by Eom Jiong in the 19th minute.

