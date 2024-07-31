Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Futsal Club have opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) 2024.

Their 5-4 away win over Pahang Rangers FC this week gave the Southerners their 33rd points of the season from 12 matches played.

Against the defending champions from the East Coast, JDT dictated the pace as took the lead through Ridzwan Bakri in the fifth minute, who then went on to complete his hattrick with further goals in the 10th and 34th minute.

Awalluddin Mat Nawi completed JDT’s five goal haul with goals in the 9th and 37th minute.

Pahang Rangers’ goals were scored by Murilo Carlos Saad (9th and 36th minute) and Felipe de Souza (13th and 39th minute).

In the meantime, Selangor FC stayed second in the MPFL 2024 with a 6-3 victory over Shah Alam City.

Selangor were on target through Syahir Iqbal Khan Akbar Khan in the second minute, Faris Johan (14th), Well Pereira (15th and 22nd), Farikh Khabibor Rahman (20th) and Gabriel Rosa (36th).

Shah Alam then replied off Isaias Figueiredo (21st), Kelwin Soares (35th) and Aliff Roslan (38th).

