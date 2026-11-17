PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16: Albane Valenzuela, Jeeno Thitikul and Lexi Thompson of the Motor City Golf Club celebrate after winning the WTGL presented by SoFi match against the Motor City Golf Club at the SoFi center on November 16, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16: Chizzy Iwai of Boston Common Golf during the Boston Common Golf versus the Motor City Golf Club WTGL presented by SoFi match at the SoFi center on November 16, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/TGL/TGL via Getty Images)

Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul registered her second straight victory with Motor City Golf Club as they pipped Boston Common Golf 7-6 in overtime following a thrilling WTGL encounter at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on Monday night.

Teaming up with Lexi Thompson and Albane Valenzuela, Jeeno, the World No. 2, made a huge contribution on Hole 14 which was worth two points after throwing the Hammer – a scoring modifier – in her Singles encounter against Japan’s Chizzy Iwai.

Boston’s Lottie Woad forced overtime with a spectacular eagle chip-in from 40 yards but Valenzuela settled the match for Motor City following a Closest-to-Pin pin contest where she defeated Woad with her shot that landed 11’ 7” from the pin. Thompson and Boston’s Megan Khang had split the points in the first two short-game competition.

Maintaining the team’s winning record after two matches proved ideal for Jeeno, who will defend her title at the LPGA Tour’s season-ending, CME Group Tour Championship starting on Thursday.

“I do have a big week coming but I know to be a part of WTGL for Monday night it’s also my priority. I feel like the energy is kind of bring me like relax, fun, enjoy, and then just see how golf is different than just tournament golf. Because like now, we really have fun,” said the 23-year-old Jeeno.

She credited fellow 11-time LPGA Tour winner Thompson, who is six months pregnant, for giving Motor City the momentum after the American dropped a 30-footer for birdie on the third hole. With a couple of Hammers being thrown by both teams, the hole was worth three points.

“I think the biggest change was Lexi’s putt as we got the Hammer from them, and it changed the momentum. It was positive juju for us,” said Jeeno.

Iwai, a one-time LPGA Tour winner, was hoping for a winning start with Boston Common after her twin sister Aki lost in her match for Los Angeles Golf Club last week. She holed two big putts on Hole Nos. 6 and 7 but made an error on Hole 14 by hitting into the penalty area.

“She (Aki) gave me a little bit of advice … she said don’t think too much and just try to hit your shots,” said Chizzy.

“That (hole 14) was not a bad shot, but not enough. Yeah, disappointed.”

Like this: Like Loading...