The FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship heads to Jerez from 16-18 October for the final round of the 2026 season. After a dominant campaign, Maria Herrera arrives in Spain with the opportunity to secure the WorldWCR title in Race 1.

Recent Form and Momentum

Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) has won six of the season’s ten races and finished on the podium in every race.

Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) has taken two wins at Assen and Donington Park. Their rivalry peaked at Donington, where they collided on the opening lap of Race 1. Herrera recovered to win despite two Long Lap Penalties, while Neila retired, ending her 22-race podium streak. Neila then inherited the Race 2 victory after a penalty dropped Herrera to second.

Klint Racing Team teammates Roberta Ponziani and Paola Ramos have been battling for third in the standings. Both have scored podium finishes this season, but Ramos’s campaign was disrupted by a heavy crash in Race 1 at Assen that left her with a foot injury, forcing her to miss Race 2.

Muklada Sarapuech (Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by EEST NJT Racing) has scored podiums at Misano and Donington. Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94 Yamaha) and Chloe Jones (Monster Energy Crescent Yamaha) have also reached the podium.

Championship Standings

Herrera leads with 226 points, 44 ahead of Neila, and can secure the title in Race 1 at Jerez.

Neila remains mathematically in contention with 50 points available, but has already secured second place, holding a 64-point advantage over Ponziani.

Ponziani leads the fight for third by just one point over Ramos. Sarapuech is also in contention, 18 points behind Ramos.

Title Permutations

Maria Herrera will be crowned the 2026 WorldWCR Champion after Race 1 at Jerez if any of the following scenarios occur:

Herrera finishes in the top 10, regardless of Beatriz Neila’s result.

Herrera finishes 11th to 15th and Neila does not win the race.

Neila finishes third or lower, regardless of Herrera’s result.

Back in WorldWCR

Avalon Lewis makes her first WorldWCR appearance of 2026 after injury ruled her out of the season. She finished eighth in the 2025 Championship.

Sara Varon returns as a wildcard after competing in the inaugural 2024 season and making a replacement appearance in 2025.

Historical Performance

Maria Herrera, Sara Sanchez and Paola Ramos have all won at Jerez. Ramos claimed her first WorldWCR victory at the circuit in Race 2 in 2025.

Beatriz Neila has finished on the podium in all four races at Jerez but is yet to win there.

Race 1: Maria Herrera, Chloe Jones, Beatriz Neila

Race 2: Paola Ramos, Beatriz Neila, Lucie Boudesseul

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