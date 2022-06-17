The summer break is almost upon us, but there are still two intriguing weekends of action ahead before the MotoGP™ riders can enjoy some fun in the sun. It means two more races to bank crucial points and put themselves in the best possible position for a shot at World Championship glory in the second half of the season.

Ahead of Free Practice for the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland, we hear from four of the riders who are hoping to stand on the top step of the podium this Sunday at the Sachsenring.