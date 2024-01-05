Jogarbola has become the new kit supplier for the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) following the official sponsorship signing ceremony with Dong Luc Sports Group.

With Vietnam set to take part in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 next week, the sponsorship from Japanese brand Jogarbola could not have come at a more opportune time.

“The new kit from Jogarbola sends a strong message and bold spiritual identity for the Vietnam national team,” said VFF General Secretary Duong Viet Khoi of the partnership that is set to run from 2024 until 2027.

“For Dong Luc, the partnership with Vietnamese football is not only a responsibility but also a mission of a leading sports corporation,” added the Chairman of the Board of Directors, General Director of Dong Luc Sports Group Le Van Thanh.

Vietnam were previously sponsored by Grand Sport from Thailand.

