Johor showed their prowess to dominate both the Under-16 boys’ and girls’ division as three of their shuttlers make the semifinals of the Division 1 of the 100PLUS National Junior Circuit 2020 this afternoon.

Johor’s U16 boys’ singles Wee Yee Hern stole the spotlight today when he staged a fabulous fightback to beat favourite Kok Jia Cheng of Selangor.

Losing 15-21 in the first set, Yee Hern did not lose focus as he traded blows for blows with Jia Cheng to win 21-8, 21-11 to seal his slot in the semi-finals tomorrow.

“I failed to focus well in the first set and lost but in the next two sets, I stepped up the pace to control the game and book my place in the final,” said Yee Hern.

In the semi-finals, Yee Hern will face Lim Jhian Meng of Kedah who beat Chong Jen Son of Johor 21-10, 12-21, 21-12.

Yee Hern’s other teammate Muhd ​​Ariffin Nazri Md Zakaria also confirmed his slot in the semifinals after the second seed scored a 24-22, 21-9 straight set victory over Carlester Cleves James.

Ariffin will face third seed Daniel Edry Elvestly of Sabah in the next round following the latter’s 21-16, 21-16 victory over Denish Iskanda Mohd Fairus of Selangor.

In the U16 girls’ singles, Ler Yee Huey of Johor made the semifinals after her 21-18, 21-18 victory over Kedah’s Sanyukta Sithambaram.

Yee Huey will face 3 / 4 seed Sik Xiao Hui in the next round after the Selangor lass recorded a 21-15, 22-20, 21-17 victory over teammate Selina Loh Hor Yan.

Sabah’s Goh Shuen Tong also booker her place in the semifinals after defeating Sahanna Aplanaidu of Kedah in straight set 21-17, 21-12.

Shuen Tong will face 3 / 4 seed Gan Wan Yan of Penang who came from behind to win 17-21, 24-22, 21-16 over Teoh Ju Kee of Johor.

In the boys’ doubles event, top seed Chong Jen Son-Wee Yee Hern of Johor advanced to the semi-finals after winning in straight sets 21-16, 21-17 over Selangor’s Achmad Syamsul Hadi-R Saravanan.

The duo will take on 3 / 4 seed from Sabah, Andrew Aguwell-Daniel Edry Elvestly who edged Webber’s Han Lee Wei-Lim Jhian Meng’s from Kedah 21-15, 21-17.

“We made a lot of mistakes but we managed to regain control of the game to advance to the semifinals. We have reached this far, so of course we want to make sure of the title,” said Jen Son.

The two remaining slots in the semifinals were filled by Lee Chen Xi-Ong Jian Ji of Penang who won 19-21, 21-9, 21-14 over Mohd Najib Muhd ​​Haziq-Joshua Ng Jin Hui of Selangor.

Chen Xi-Jian Ji will face Brandon Hee Hek Yong-Kok Jia Zheng of Selangor who won in straight sets 21-12, 21-16 over Kedah’s Chia Chun Yew-Lim Chew Eng.

Meanwhile in Division 2 in Kuantan, the favourites suffered no hiccups as they confirmed their places in the final tomorrow.

In the U15 boys’, top seed Ting Wen Xuan of Kuala Lumpur advanced to the final after his 21-16, 13-21, 21-14 win over 3 / 4 seed Lok Sie Zie of Negeri Sembilan and will face second seed Perak’s King Kien Hwa who won in straight sets 21-16, 21-13 over Malacca’s Soh Ping Chuan.

In the U16 girls’ singles, the final will be between Amanda Yap Hwa Leng and Negeri Sembilan’s Chew Tze Teng after they each overcame their oponents in the semi-finals.

However there was a shocker in the boys’ doubles when second seed Edward Cheong Yan Kai-Ernest Lee Zi Yang of Perak lost to Malacca’s 3 / 4 seed Mahazain Amani Aman Nazri-Soh Ping Chuan19-21, 21-17, 21-18.

The Malacca duo will take on top seed Tan Shi Li-Ting Wen Xuan for the crown tomorrow.

In the B16 girls’ doubles, the final will see top seed Tai Jo Yi-Amanda Yap Hwa Leng (Kuala Lumpur) taking on the pair from Perak as well as second seed Aneesa Soofiyah Roslan-Gobi Vannee for the title.

In Division 3 in Putrajaya, U16 boys’ singles Goo Vie Keat justified his top seeding to make the final after beating Goh Shun Huat 21-18, 21-11 and where he will face Segaran Pugalventhan next.

In the U16 girls’ singles, it will be an all-Sarawakian affair in the final with top seed Audrey Vanessa Chee playing Lee Zi Suen for the title.