Johor Southern Tigers delighted the home crowd in Major Basketball League Malaysia Batu Pahat circuit with a 97-52 mauling of Pegasus Sports on Friday.

Tevin Glass dominated with nine points to give Johor a 20-8 first-quarter lead. Johor took a comfortable 43-23 half time lead.

Pegasus gave little resistance to Johor in the fourth as the Southerners steadily increased their lead and cruised to the massive win.

Johor’s Tevin Glass scored 28 points, Chin Zhi Shin 14 points while Heng Yee Tong and Yek Liang Chuan contributed 11 points each. Pegasus fell to the biggest loss of the season so far. Their lone bright spot was Ryan Smith with 18 points and 19 rebounds.

It was a feisty challenge from Sunrise Youngsters but in the end, NS Matrix proved too much to handle for the Penangites as the championship favourites stood firm for the 81-71 win.

NS Matrix did not relinquish their double-digit lead for the fourth quarter, securing their fourth straight win.

‘Mei Mei’ Ting Chun Hong collected a third straight double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds while Ooi Xian Fu delivered 12 points.

Sunrise Youngsters’ defensive lapse at the start of the fourth quarter proved costly, leading to the Penangites’s fourth straight loss. De Wee Yian, Jean-Luc Moreal and ‘Frankie’ Kittitep Dasom contributed 13 points each.

Leading by as high as 27 at one point, Singapore Adroit spared themselves the blushes, holding off KL Aseel’s run to come away with the 80-71 win.

Adroit’s Wong Zhong Han delivered 21 markers while Charles Garcia finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

KL Aseel gave it their all in the fourth but their poor performance in the first three quarters proved too hard to overcome as they fell to their third straight loss. Their best player was Joshua Gan with 16 points.

Like this: Like Loading...