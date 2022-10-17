The Allianz Junior Badminton Championships Qualifying Round 5, it seems, has turned into a playground for Joinne Lee and Giovanna Koay Shyuan at the University Science Malaysia Sports Complex.

The pair dominated the proceedings in their age group events by qualifying for the finals of the girls’ singles and doubles.

Joinne pulled of a hard-fought 21-19, 21-12 victory over her doubles teammate Giovanna in the singles final.

“I am so excited winning singles and doubles finals. I wasn’t expecting the singles title as Giovanna is a strong player,” said Joinne.

The SMJK (C) Jit Sim (2) student and Giovanna then carved a 21-9, 21-12 win over Lee Rui Ci and Neoh Rui Ann for the doubles gold medal.

In the Under-13 singles final, Convent Greenlane School student Eirdinna Eiylia Hairulnizam brushed aside Lau Xin En 21-13, 21-13.

