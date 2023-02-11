Jang Jong-hyun lived up to his reputation as a Penalty Corner specialist when he thundered home the late winner to give Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) the 2023 Charity Shield after beating Tenaga Nasional (TNB) 4-3 this evening at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

It was THT’s second Charity Shield title in two years.

TNB had started brightly with a 14th minute lead when Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal punished some loose THT defending to smash home the Field Goal before Terengganu captain Fitri Saari grabbed the equaliser six minutes later.

TNB skipper Syed Mohd Syafiq Syed Cholan then converted a 32nd minute Penalty Corner to restore TNB’s lead – only to see it wiped out by the first of Jang-hyun’s fabulous finish two minutes later.

Shello Silverius then gave THT the lead for the first time in the game in the 43rd minute as Amirul Hamizan Azahar – 49th minute Penalty Corner – then drew level after the heavy downpour.

With the scored tied 3-3, Jong-hyun would have the final say in the game with his second Penalty Corner finish to give THT the well-deserved crown.

In the meantime , Negeri Sembilan snatched the inaugural Women’s Charity Shield after beating KPT-Uniten Thunder 2-1 in the penalty shootout.

The score at the end of regulation was 1-1.

In an intense high-paced game, Negeri Sembilan had taken the lead through Nuaramirah?? ‘s Field Goal in the 29th minute before KPT-Uniten Thunder fought back with the equaliser late in the 57th minute through a No. 6 Muga?? Penalty Corner.

TNB MALAYSIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS

MEN

Nurinsafi Sporting 2

UiTM HA-KPT 6

Maybank 10

TNB Thunderbolts 0

ATM 0

Young Tigers 2

TNB 3

THT 4

WOMEN

KPT-Uniten Thunder 1 (1)

Negeri Sembilan 1 (2)

