Though still very young, WorldWCR riders Karolina Danak and Katie Hand have already enjoyed success in two very different sporting worlds. Before swapping horses and dance shoes for racing leathers, both learned lessons that continue to shape them on the bike.



A First Feel for Winning

A competitive streak was evident from an early age, although it emerged in very different arenas.

Karolina: “I competed in gymnastics competitions as a young girl and then started riding horses when I was about 12. My sister would train me, and my horse was energetic and new to competition, just like me! We competed nationally, in the Polish championships. Once I stopped showjumping for various reasons, I knew I wanted to continue competing; I’m that kind of person. My father rode motorcycles and, in 2023, he bought me a scooter. I soon told him that I wanted to try riding a proper bike, and as soon as I did, just small bikes at first, I fell in love with it. I wanted to race and I wanted to win.”

Katie: “When I was about six, I went to an Irish Dancing afterschool club. I didn’t like it at first, but a teacher saw me and sort of scouted me to go and join her dance school. I think having someone recognise my talent encouraged me to keep going. And afterschool club soon became something a lot more serious. I won the Midlands regional championships for five consecutive years and qualified for the world championships, where I competed and placed 39th. I think if I’d stuck at it, I could have got to the top. But I fell out of love with it and stopped when I was about 11. Some of my dancing friends now tour the world in shows like Riverdance, but I’m travelling the world racing motorbikes instead!”



A Different Route to WorldWCR

Neither rider followed a conventional path into motorcycle racing.

Karolina: “In 2024 I competed in a race in the Polish championship but crashed and hurt myself, then took around six months out before returning to training at the end of the year. From then on, I committed fully to my riding and training. 2025 was my first full season. I raced in the Spanish championship, where I was Rookie of the Year, and competed in the Coppa España 600 to gain experience. I won races in the women’s category too and learned quickly. I always try to give 100% in everything I do, but I didn’t expect to get to WorldWCR so soon.”

Katie: “Once I stopped dancing, my parents were keen for me to do another sport. My dad’s background is racing, so I grew up in motorcycle paddocks and at the Isle of Man TT. I’d had a bike when I was younger and hadn’t liked it, but a few years on, I realised I wanted to give it a proper go. After getting a Husqvarna MX bike for Christmas when I was 12, I did motocross for about a year before I got into track racing. In 2019, I won the Junior Championship in my first season at Darley Moor, and it went from there! My dad wasn’t surprised, and I don’t think my friends were either. It just became the norm that I raced motorbikes.”



More Similar Than They Look

Showjumping and Irish dancing might appear worlds apart from motorcycle racing, but both riders see surprising similarities.



Karolina: “Both are individual sports – you’re alone on the bike or the horse. One is an animal and the other a machine, but in both cases, you need a connection. A horse senses how you’re feeling, and in a way the bike does too. If you’re tense or react too quickly, it won’t do what you want. After all, you’re dealing with “horsepower” in both sports!”

Katie: “The nerves are definitely common to both sports, all sports, I guess. When I was kid, I remember taking every calming remedy possible before going on stage! You also perform alone in both cases. Sometimes there was a group dance but I was almost always alone; Irish dancing is essentially a solo sport.”

Karolina: “You need to stay calm and focused; the only difference is that a bike race lasts a lot longer than a showjumping round. I think I’ve carried some the techniques across my horse-riding though. I still get stressed before a race, but I tell myself what I can do, what I’ve learned, and I just try to stay calm and ride smoothly because things go better that way. At the end of the day, if you believe in yourself, know where you want to go and are prepared to work for it, you can achieve it.”

Katie: “You can’t be half hearted. If you want to be good at what you’re doing, there are sacrifices and you have to give it your all, every day. If you don’t, you’re not going to get the results you want or expect.”



Why Racing?

Both riders are clear as to why they love what they do.

Karolina: “I love the way it feels to make the perfect lap, it’s amazing. Or fighting as part of a group and coming out on top, beating the others, that’s great too. Another aspect I like is when I have good rhythm the race and can set almost the same time on every lap. That’s a nice feeling.”

Katie: “Growing up racing against men, I found that they don’t want to befriend a girl. There’s never been any negativity, but the girls and guys tend to form separate friendship groups, so I love the fact that I now have female friends in the paddock and get to travel around Europe doing something I love!”



The Challenges

Their rookie season has been a steep learning curve, with both riders facing very different challenges on and off the bike.

Karolina: “We don’t have much time to learn the tracks. I didn’t know Assen or Balaton, and I didn’t so as well as I’d hoped in qualifying. But that’s okay; it’s my first year here and I knew it wouldn’t be easy. The level is very high, and the girls are very fast and very well prepared. But I’m pleased the level is high, because I learn more that way. This year the focus was on learning and building experience and then next year we’ll be better, for sure. I think I can compete in the front group.”

Katie: “One big challenge in my case is that I have a day job. I work at a holiday park in after-sales, and it’s so busy! They give me the time off I need to race, but I have to juggle my training around work. Back when I was dancing, because I was very young, I didn’t really train as much and was just a very active kid day to day, but it’s a bit more difficult to fit it all in now.”



Future Goals

Although they’re focused on learning in the present, both Karolina and Katie have long-term goals that stretch far beyond their rookie season.

Katie: “I want to stay in WorldWCR next season. If I can put it all together then I want to stay here. The goal is to work my way up to winning the championship. I’d also love to compete at the TT one day. I was there again this year and the thrill I get even as a spectator is incredible. I’m years away from doing anything like that as you need so much experience but that would be a dream. My dad would hate it but, as he always says, he can’t say no because he’s done it himself!”

Karolina: For now, my objective is to win WorldWCR championship, and then I’d like to move to bigger bikes and race in JuniorGP or Moto2. I want to race against the men and win! I’ve worked hard to be here and sometimes forget just how far I’ve come; it’s only my second year of racing and I’m competing against the fastest girls in the world. I know where I want to be, and I know I need to work to get there. It’ll come; I just need to stay calm and keep learning and enjoying it. It’s very important to enjoy it.”

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