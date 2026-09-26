Kawasaki has secured the 2026 FIM World Sportbike Championship Manufacturers’ Title at the EICMA Italian Round, becoming the first manufacturer to claim the crown in the new category. Kawasaki secured the title in Race 1, with 282 points and a 79-point advantage over Triumph with three races remaining.

Four riders have contributed to Kawasaki‘s Manufacturers’ Championship tally during the inaugural WorldSPB season: Team ProDina Kawasaki XCI teammates David Salvador and Antonio Torres, alongside MTM Kawasaki riders Loris Veneman and Xavi Artigas. Salvador has been Kawasaki‘s highest-scoring rider, leading the Riders’ Championship ahead of Artigas , with teammate Torres and Veneman also adding valuable points to the manufacturer’s tally throughout the campaign.

The achievement means Kawasaki has now secured Manufacturers’ titles across WorldSBK, WorldSSP, WorldSSP300 and WorldSPB, further underlining its long-standing presence and success throughout the production-based racing pathway.

Shigemi Tanaka – Managing Director, Kawasaki Motors Europe:

“Kawasaki is understandably proud to achieve the manufacturers title in the inaugural FIM World Sportbike Championship. Our investment in this feeder class within the WorldSBK paddock goes back to the very start of the WorldSSP300 series in which our teams and riders took five titles and collectively Kawasaki won the manufacturer title seven times.

At the outset of this new Championship, we knew we could not rest on our laurels, so we moved from the Ninja 400 to the Ninja ZX-6R 636 as machine of choice. That decision has been vindicated by the many fastest laps, pole positions and race wins by Kawasaki mounted riders across the season.

Naturally, our back office and on-track technical support service has moved on too and we are energised by the fact that so much information can be shared across teams and riders so that all our Ninja mounted competitors benefit equally. Their commitment has been total, and this title is as much theirs as ours.

We are not just proud of the 2026 World Sportbike Manufacturer title but that, as a result of this new class, we will now see David Salvadorelevated to the Puccetti Kawasaki World Supersport team in 2027 which is the perfect illustration of our Team Green rider growth philosophy.”

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