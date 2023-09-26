With Jeffrey Buis’ (MTM Kawasaki) victory in Race 2 at MotorLand Aragon, Kawasaki has once again asserted its dominance in the WorldSSP300 class by securing its fifth Manufacturers’ Title. With an outstanding performance throughout the year, amassing a remarkable total of 306 points, Kawasaki reaffirmed its dominance in the motorcycle racing arena.

A key factor in Kawasaki’s remarkable success this season has been the outstanding contributions from several key riders, who consistently delivered exceptional results. 2020 WorldSSP300 Champion and current Championship leader Jeffrey Buis, teammate Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki), Petr Svoboda (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki), Misano’s Wildcard Burno Ieraci (ProDina Kawasaki Racing), Daniel Mogeda (Kawasaki GP Project) and Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (Deza-Box 77 Racing Team) all scored crucial points for the manufacturer, contributing significantly to Kawasaki’s title.

Steve Guttridge – Race Planning Manager – Kawasaki Motors Europe, expressed their pride in this achievement, stating “There are multiple reasons for Kawasaki and fans to celebrate our fifth manufacturer title within the WorldSSP300 Championship. Four rider championships since the series was inaugurated is something we are very proud of plus over one hundred and fifty podium places. Perhaps the two things we are proudest of are the facts that WorldSSP300 is a widely recognised feeder route for riders to aspire to a Superbike ride and that this series is so closely related to the Ninja machines that fans can buy in any Kawasaki dealership. Now our goal is manufacturer title number six!”

Overall WorldSSP300 Statistics

Poles: 30

Wins: 56

Podiums : 158

Fastest Laps: 46

Titles: 5

2023 WorldSSP300 Statistics: Poles: 2

Podiums: 22

Wins: 9

Fastest Laps: 9

