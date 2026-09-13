BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – SEPTEMBER 12: Busang Collen Kebinatshipi of Team Botswana crosses the finish line to win the Men’s 400 Metres Final during Day 2 of the World Athletics Ultimate Championship at National Athletics Centre on September 12, 2026 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Maja Hitij/World Athletics via Getty Images)

Nine more leading stars of the sport capped their season by winning top honours at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship Budapest 26 on Saturday (12).

Botswana’s Collen Kebinatshipi moved to fifth on the world all-time list with his 43.39 400m victory, while fellow world champion Melisa Jefferson-Wooden clocked a world-leading 10.62 to win a nail-biting 100m showdown against Julien Alfred.

Audrey Werro capped an undefeated outdoor campaign, winning the highly anticipated women’s 800m final in 1:55.88. In an equally thrilling men’s 100m final, Kenny Bednarek kept his cool to win in 9.85.

Sandi Morris won her first outdoor global title, taking the women’s pole vault on countback with 4.90m, and Klaudia Kazimierska proved her recent Diamond League win was no fluke, winning the women’s 1500m in 3:57.55.

Elsewhere, Haruka Kitaguchi produced a Japanese record of 68.92m to win the women’s javelin. Marileidy Paulino lived up to expectations to win the women’s 400m in 49.07, while fellow Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou won an incredibly close long jump contest by 1cm with 8.35m.

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