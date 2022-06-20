It’s turning out to be a close fight in the Boys’ Division of the MHC National Boys And Girls Under-16 Hockey Tournament 2022 with little separating the top teams in either division of the tournament this year.

In Group A, Perak still hold the fort where after three matches, they have amassed seven points – just one point ahead of second-placed Kuala Lumpur and two points in front of Pahang.

And today, the silver state was made to toil before they were able to hold Pahang to a 2-2 draw.

Muhammad Irfan Abd Nasir fired in two penalty corners in the 40th and 52nd minute as Pahang replied through Muhamad Zakir Haidil Amran field goal in the 49th minute and then a penalty stroke off Muhammad Hakeem Danish Fadhlur Rahman in the 59th minute for both teams to share the spoils.

In Group B, both Johor and Selangor are on the same nine points although the latter holds advantage having played just three matches as compared to Johor’s four.

The southerners thrashed Selangor 6-0 today to add to their previous win over Sabah and Sarawak as they came back from their first-match defeat to Negeri Sembilan on opening day.

Against Perlis, the Johoreans found the backboard when Muhammad Nabil Irfan Mohd Yusof smashed in the penalty corners in the 2nd, 11th, 18th, 36th, 40th and 48th minute.

In the meantime in the Girls’ Division, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka flexed their muscles to lead Group A and Group B respectively.

The biggest winner of the day belonged to Negeri Sembilan who blanked out Perlis 18-0 in a Group A encounter.

Nurdini Batrisyia Ridzuan was in scorching form as she smashed in six goals – field goal in the 23rd minute and penalty corners in the 27th, 32nd, 42nd, 54th and 58th minute.

Nur Iffatul Aliyah Bt Lorlila had four goals – field goals in the 2nd, 17th and 18th minute and a penalty corner in the 28th minute – to add to the tally.

The other goals for Negeri Sembilan were scored by Amna Sofia Md Rizal field goals in the 22nd, 35th and 41st minute and then Qistina Aqilah Shahrulazman (15th minute, FG), Irdina Madihah Azmi (29th minute, PC), Nur Syasya Asyura Firdaus (36th minute, PC), Nursyafeena Zulaikha Mohamad Yusmadi (40th minute, PC) and Alya Farisya Muhammad Uzair (53rd minute, FG).

MHC NATIONAL UNDER-16 CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

RESULTS

BOYS

Pahang 2-2 Perak

Negeri Sembilan 3-3 Melaka

Kuala Lumpur 4-1 Terengganu

Pulau Pinang 2-4 Kelantan

Perlis 0-6 Johor

Sarawak 0-7 Selangor

GIRLS

Perak 2-2 Selangor

Sarawak 2-6 Kuala Lumpur

Johor 1-1 Pahang

Sabah 0-2 Terengganu

Perlis 0-18 Negeri Sembilan

Kelantan 0-8 Pulau Pinang

