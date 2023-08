Alanna Kennedy and Hayley Raso were available to the media for a press conference following training at Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre (QSAC), the team’s second session since Monday night’s victory over Canada.

For more, please click on https://www.matildas.com.au/news/watch-kennedy-rasospolkinghornes-press-conferences-fifa-womens-world-cup-2023tm

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...