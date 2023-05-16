National kickboxer Nor Iman Hakim Rakib clinched gold in the men’s kick-light Under-69kg class after downing Indonesia’s Firman Muharram Syach 2-1 in the decider at Elephant Hall Morodok Techo.

The 23-year-old said his father Rakib Ahmad, who is a former national boxer, gave him some useful tips before the fight.

Iman was also struggling with a fever but was determined to win the gold for Malaysia.

“I hope my family is happy now that I have won the gold medal. I called my dad and he talked me through what strategy to use and told me to give it everything I had,” said Iman.

“I could have used it (fever) as an excuse but it actually made me even more determined.”

It was a meaningful victory for Iman as he had only recently switched to kickboxing. He had previously won silver and bronze medals at the 2019 Manila Games and Hanoi Games last year, albeit in taekwondo.

Like this: Like Loading...