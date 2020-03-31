He can consider himself lucky to have escaped jail time for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) and Kuala Lumpur FA midfielder Abdul Azim Rahim escaped with a fine of RM900.

The 23-year-old was arrested with several other at around 7.05 pm at Jalan Felda Bukit Bulat in Alor Gajah, Melaka on March 27.

Judge Ahmad Sazali Omar gave the footballer an earful for violating the government’s tough measures taken to check the spread of the deadly COVID-19 in the country. He was charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code, Rule 7 (1) of the Prevention of Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the infected local areas) Regulations 2020.

Abdul Azim pleaded for leniency and said he has aged parents who are not in good health and two younger siblings to take care of.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Rohaiza Omar asked for a severe sentence due to the high number of arrests made by the police for violation of MCO. He was fined RM900 for the offence.