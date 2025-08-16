Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon (KLSCM) 2025, Malaysia’s premier running event officially announced its full line-up of pacers today. This dedicated team of KLSCM pacers will guide participants across the Pantai KL 10KM, ASICS Half Marathon, and Full Marathon categories, helping them achieve their personal bests and providing support every step of the way.

“We are committed to providing the best pacers for our race and have selected capable seasoned runners through our pacer assessment process. We are confident that the individuals in this year’s group have the drive, passion and mental strength to lead their pace group and help their fellow runners get into their rhythm while motivating them. We would like to express our deep gratitude to the KLSCM 2025 pacers for their time, commitment, sacrifice and generosity,” said Rainer Biemans, Director of Dirigo Events and Project Director of the KLSCM.

Mr Boon Tib Soom Nik, Country Manager of ASICS Malaysia, also shared his perspective: “These KLSCM pacers are the heart of the race, acting as more than just timekeepers but as community builders who inspire and support runners throughout their journey. Their presence aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire physical movement as a pathway to a better mental well-being and deepen our commitment to supporting and growing Malaysia’s running community.”

Pacers for this year’s event will be kitted out in exclusive ASICS gear designed to keep them comfortable and supported from start to finish. Each pacer will receive a specially designed singlet in a striking Tai-Chi Yellow, made from 100% recycled polyester knit material for comfort and breathability, and featuring a forwarded shoulder seam to enhance comfort and freedom of movement while reducing the chance of chafing.

This is paired with lightweight ASICS running shorts crafted from polyester with a strategic slit size and position for improved movability and airflow, along with a drawcord for a secure, adjustable fit to prevent slipping or chafing.

To complete their race-day kit, pacers had the option to choose from three of ASICS’ latest performance shoe models — the NOVABLAST™ 5, GEL-KAYANO™ 32, or GEL-NIMBUS™ 27 — each offering advanced cushioning, support, and responsiveness to suit different running styles. Together with their pacer outfit, these features ensure a more comfortable and focused running experience from the starting line to the finish line.

Furthermore, each KLSCM pacer will also be equipped with the ASICS SONICBLAST™ – the latest super trainer by ASICS, keeping the pace strong and the energy high for every runner around them. Built with FF TURBO™, FF BLAST MAX™ cushioning and ASTROPLATE™ technology, it delivers responsive energy return and comfort tailored for serious distance running.

The KLSCM pacer team features experienced runners for all distances, catering to various target finish times. The team is structured to guide runners from the shortest to the longest distances, starting with the Pantai KL 10KM, followed by the ASICS Half Marathon, and Full Marathon categories. These KLSCM pacers are a testament to the strong running community in Malaysia, and their dedication will undoubtedly inspire runners as they train for and compete in the marathon.

