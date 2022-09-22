Favourites Team Federal Territory gave a dazzling performance in the erythematic gymnastics to win the all-round team gold medal in the Malaysia Games today.

The team led by Erin Chan Ern Yi, Lezane Tan Lee Hwe, Nur Zhafirah Wong Rudy Kurniawan and Valerie Ng Zi Yi scored a total of 225.650 points for the gold medal.

Selangor took the silver medal through Charmeine Tye Jia Qi, Ebony Chai Hui Ru, Emily Low En Rui and Jasmine Low Jia Thong had a score of 197.400 points

The bronze went to Johor. The team comprises Cheong Nian Yao, Chloe Yap Chun Li, Goh Hann Ning and Trisha Ng Xue Wen scored 188.100 points.

