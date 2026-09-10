The FA of Brunei Darussalam (FABD) have officially commenced the first round of on-site sessions for the AFC Certificate in Football Administration and Management (ACFAM) Hybrid Programme.

Developed by the AFC Academic Centre of Excellence (AFC ACE), the programme brought together 29 participants, including representatives of FABD Congress members and personnel from the FABD Secretariat.

Having begun the session online on 17 August 2026, the programme combines online learning with three rounds of in-person sessions and will conclude on 9 December 2026.

The on-site sessions are led by AFC ACE lecturers and guest speakers, with AFC representatives attending each round in Brunei Darussalam to provide guidance and engage directly with participants.

During the opening, Asel Omuralieva, Senior Manager of the AFC Academic Centre of Excellence, highlighted the accessibility of the hybrid format and the AFC’s commitment to making quality education available across the Asian football community.

FABD Acting General Secretary Ishafie Iszuaddin emphasised that the programme extends beyond obtaining a certificate, with participants gaining practical knowledge and competencies that can be applied to football administration.

Participants will also complete examinations and assessments as part of the certification process.

Initiated by the FABD Executive Committee, the programme reflects FABD’s commitment to investing in their people, strengthening institutional capacity and promoting greater professionalism across the national football ecosystem.

FABD extend their sincere appreciation to the AFC, their lecturers and representatives for their continued guidance and support. – FABD

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