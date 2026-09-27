A late goal from Sin Kakada sank Myanmar 1-0 in a crucial Group B, Division 2 match of the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026.

At Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, both Cambodia and Myanmar put on attacking displays but were frustrated for long periods.

But with the match seeming to be heading to a stalemate, Kakada popped in the late winner (90th+4) to give Cambodia their first full points of the competition.

For Myanmar, they were hoping to add the second full points of their campaign after beating Timor-Leste in the opener a few days earlier.

In the meantime, Laos fell to a 4-0 loss to host Hong Kong in their Group A, Division 2 tie.

The goals for Hong Kong were scored by Sun Ming Him in the 12th minute, Everton Camargo (34th), Dudu (55th), and Matthew Orr (90th+1, pen).

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #MFF #LFF

A late, late goal from Sin Kakada sank Myanmar 1-0 in the crucial game of Group B, Division 2 of the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026.

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