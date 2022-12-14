A late, late strike from Nguyen Van Quyet gave Vietnam a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Philippines in a friendly that was played this evening at the Hang Day Stadium.

The host had the lion’s share of the possession and chances but was unable to make any of them count up until deep in injury time.

Van Quyet managed to evade two markers before floating the ball to the far post of the Philippines’ goal for the win.

But Vietnam and the Philippines are using the match as a tune-up for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 which starts next week.

#AFF

#AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022

#AMEC2022

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...