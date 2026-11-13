Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One™ Team is pleased to confirm that Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad will continue as its driver line-up for the 2027 FIA Formula One World Championship season.

Both drivers have delivered strong performances throughout the season, contributing to four consecutive double-points finishes and helping the team strengthen its position in the fight for a historic fifth place in the Constructors’ Championship.

Retaining both drivers provides the team with a strong line-up as it looks to build on its progress and carry that momentum into 2027.

Alan Permane, Team Principal and Co-CEO Sporting, said: “We’re delighted to be continuing with Liam and Arvid for 2027. Both have demonstrated their ability and potential throughout the season, and we’ve seen the progress they’ve made, both individually and as a pairing. I have no doubt that this is the best driver line-up for us, bringing a strong combination of experience and ambition. Together, we have a solid foundation to build on the progress made this year, continue pushing ourselves forward and take the next step towards achieving our ambitions in 2027.”

Liam Lawson said: “I’m very happy to be continuing with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls next year. We’ve had a brilliant season together and the team has worked very hard to produce a fast car, which I’ve loved driving. It feels great to be part of a historic season for the team as we continue our fight for P5 in the Constructors’ Championship. It’s a testament to the hard work of everyone both at track, and back at the factory. I’m looking forward to carrying this moment forward with Arvid through to 2027; we’re building something super positive and I’m excited by what we can achieve together.”

Arvid Lindblad said: “I’m very happy to be continuing with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls in 2027. Looking back on my first season in Formula One, it’s been a truly special year, full of new experiences and learnings since the very first pre-season test. I’d like to thank everyone at VCARB and Red Bull for their trust and support. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone in the team for their hard work, commitment and collaboration throughout the season, and for the strong relationships we’ve built along the way. I can’t wait to get started next year, building on everything I’ve learned during my rookie season. It’s set to be an exciting year, and I look forward to continuing to drive alongside Liam.”

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