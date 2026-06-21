Chong Lee Qian and Mirza Batrisyia Aghnia Nazri were crowned champions of the Boys’ and Girls’ Under-16 Singles AFFIN 100PLUS Junior Elite Tour Finals 2026 after emerging victorious in their respective semifinal matches that stretched to the rubber here at the Juara Stadium.

BAM’s Lee Qian, who had relatively easier matches in the knockout stages yesterday, was stretched to the hilt by a determined national teammate Ng Hao Tong, who took an hour to finish.

Hao Tong, who has been quietly building confidence throughout the earlier stages of the competition, played it tight to take the first set 21-18.

But Lee Qian showed that he has the staying power for a comeback, which he demonstrated in the group stage to deliver that killer blow.

In a string of weighty replies, Lee Qian took the second set 21-8 before shutting out Hao Tong 21-11 in the third set to land the win and his first national title this year.

On the other hand, Mirza Batrisyia Aghnia Nazri was also pushed to the limit in her final clash with her BAM teammate Chua Jing Xuan.

Mirza Bartisyia maintained her unbeaten record this week with a more careful display in the final against Jing Xuan, who was keen to show her progress since joining the national set-up.

In the 65-minute duel, Mirza Bartisyia raced to take the first set 21-12 before Jing Xuan regrouped to storm back for the second set 21-14.

It was all down to patience in the third and final set, and Mirza Bartisyia showed her quality to take it 21-16 for the title.

In the meantime, Teoh Chong Yee-Tze Han Wong from BAM did not struggle too long for the Boys’ U16 Doubles crown when they shut out Selangor’s Max Foo Jin Tao-Yong Kiat Song 21-7, 21-14 in 35 minutes.

In the final of the Girls’ U16 Doubles, BAM’s Leong Hwee Ling-Teoh Min Yi took just over half an hour to snuff out the challenge of Iffah Husna Binti Mohd Nasir Nur-Safia Bt Mohd Ishraf Nuha from Putrajaya 21-13, 21-10.

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