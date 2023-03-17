Umpires with the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (KHM) received a shot in the arm today when local manufacturer ‘Let’s Play Performance’ came on board as the new Apparel Sponsor.

This was unveiled at a Press Conference by the Chairman of the MHC Umpires Committee, Mr. Ranjit Singh and MHC Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Nishel Kumar.

Let’s Play Performance was represented by General Manager, Mr. Hairul Azmer Yusop.

“We have a strong tradition of having umpires at the world level. And we hope that through this sponsorship with Let’s Play Performance, it will inspire the next generation of umpires to be more confident and inspire them to follow in the footsteps of those who have gone before them,” said Ranjit.

Added Hairul: “our sponsorship is complete in that we have even included a “travel kit” so that it will motivate the umpires to appear more confident when carrying out their duties.”

Also present at the press conference were the Deputy Chairman of the MHC Umpires Committee, Mr. Ravinderpal Singh, the Secretary of the MHC Umpires Committee, Mr. Jaswant Singh, and a number of MHC umpires alongside representatives from Let’s Play Performance.

