Letshanaa showed her quality when she progressed into the quarterfinals of the women’s singles of the Petronas National Championships 2023 here in Bukit Kiara.

The 19-year-old, who rejoined the stable of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) earlier this year, took just 24 minutes to unseat Teh Won Quin from Selangor.

The second-seeded Letshanaa walked off 21-8, 21-5 winner earlier this afternoon, and where she will face national team-mate Carine Tee Xin Qi tomorrow.

Carine booked her place in the next round with a 21-13, 21-18 win over Chloe Lam Jing Yee in the Round of 16 today.

Women’s singles third seed Wong Ling Ching faced little difficulty in her encounter against Nilasha Kalishvaran when she disposed of the Selangor lass 21-9, 21-10 in 19 minutes.

Ling Ching’s opponent in the quarterfinals tomorrow will be the unseeded Lee Kay Xin from BAM, who was stretched to the rubber by Tan Zhing Hui, before winning 18-21, 21-16, 21-7.

Fourth seed Kasturi Radhakrishnan from Selangor will have to prove her mettle in the quarterfinals when she faces fifth-seeded Siti Nurshuhaini from BAM.

Kasturi went one over Sabah’s Cassey Rynn Rompog 21-12, 21-9 while Siti edged Ng Hui Min from Penang 21-13, 21-11.

In the meantime, top seed Vivian Hoo Kah Mun-Lim Chiew Sien strolled into the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles with an easy 21-10, 21-13 victory over Sabah-Selangor pair Cassey Rynn Rompog-Wong Zi Yi.

Kah Mun-Chiew Sin will take on Selangor duo Lee Zhi Qing-Ng Wan Win next following the latter’s 21-16, 21-12 win over Audrey Vanessa Chee-Sim Jia Min from Sarawak.

On the other, Felicia Fong Xin Hui-Flora Fong Xin Jie – the women’s singles second seed from Sarawak – fell short of a place in the quarterfinals when they were denied by BAM’s Cheng Su Yin-Valeree Siow Zi Xuan 21-19, 21-12, 21-13 in 52 minutes.

