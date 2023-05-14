Malaysia’s SEA Games chef de mission Datuk Mohd Nasir Ali has urged the SEA Games Federation (SEAGF) to limit the use of naturalised athletes in the future.

He suggested their participation in the biennial sporting event should be limited to 10 or 20% of the total players in a team, adding that he was shocked at the host country having over half its contingent comprised of naturalised athletes.

“We simply cannot have a team of all foreigners… there is no denying that this sometimes affects the psychology of our players. However, we cannot use it as an excuse, consider it a restriction, so do your best,” he said.

Cambodia is fielding naturalised athletes to compete in men’s indoor hockey, cricket, and basketball.

The Malaysian cricket squad experienced a setback in its mission to bring home three gold medals after it was defeated by the Cambodian team consisting of players from India and Pakistan, countries both well-known as hotbeds of cricketing talent.

Malaysia was forced to settle for two silvers in the 50-over and Twenty20I events.

Like this: Like Loading...