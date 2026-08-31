After an almost two-month summer break, the FIA World Endurance Championship returns to Texas. The Lone Star Le Mans, held at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA), marks the start of the second half of the 2026 season, which features a revised calendar including the addition of the 6 Hours of Barcelona and the 6 Hours of Monza later in the year.

Traditionally held in scorching heat, last year’s race was instead affected by torrential rain. In these particularly challenging conditions, the PEUGEOT 9X8s delivered an outstanding performance, securing third and fourth places at the chequered flag.

This remains Team Peugeot TotalEnergies’ best combined result since returning to endurance racing in 2022.

At 5.513 kilometres, the Circuit of The Americas has the lowest average lap speed of the FIA WEC season. Despite this, it remains one of the most demanding circuits on the championship calendar.

Its anti-clockwise layout, heavy braking zones and numerous changes of pace put drivers to the test. The track’s many bumps place significant demands on the cars, while the tyres have to cope with the highest energy load of the season.

These technical challenges are usually compounded by the intense Texas heat, making the event even more demanding for the entire field.

The two PEUGEOT 9X8s will return to the track on Friday, September 4, for the first two Free Practice sessions, followed by a third practice session and Qualifying on Saturday.

The 2026 Lone Star Le Mans will get underway on Sunday, September 6, at 1:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. CET).

Emmanuel Esnault – Team Principal, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies: “We are happy to be back on track after the summer break, which gave everyone the opportunity to recharge their batteries. Although part of our efforts are already focused on developing our 2027 programme, our priority remains to deliver strong performances this season. Starting the second half of the championship in Austin is always special. This circuit has become a benchmark in US motorsport and a major event on the calendar. We are looking forward to getting back to racing there.”

Stoffel Vandoorne – PEUGEOT 9X8 #93: “I’m happy to be back racing after the summer break. I have very good memories of the 2025 Lone Star Le Mans, when the #94 secured a podium alongside Loïc and Malthe. The conditions were particularly challenging, with heavy rain throughout the race, whereas Austin usually brings us very high temperatures. It is one of the most demanding events on the calendar, both for the drivers and the tyres. I hope we can deliver a similar performance again this year.”

Malthe Jakobsen – PEUGEOT 9X8 #94: “I had a great holiday before getting back to racing at Spa-Francorchamps in the ELMS at the end of August. I’m really looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the PEUGEOT 9X8 after a long break since São Paulo. The 2025 Lone Star Le Mans will always be a special memory for me, as it gave me my first FIA WEC podium in extremely difficult weather conditions. Austin is a demanding circuit that I really enjoy, and I hope we can be competitive there again this year.”

Like this: Like Loading...