The 2020 LS V.League 1 have been suspended following the discovery of a COVID-19 infection in Da Nang City yesterday.

The Management Board of the National Professional Football Tournament 2020 (the Executive Board of the tournament) officially announced the suspension of the 2020 LS V.League 1 from the 12th round matches and also LS First Division from the Round 10 matches.

“Due to the re-appearance of COVID-19, the decision has been taken to put in place safety measures so as to prevent and control the pandemic, the suspension of some tournaments are necessary,” said Le Hoai Anh, the General Secretary of the VFF.

“Following the viewpoints, principles and guidelines in the Prime Minister’s Directive 19, the VFF have made the decision to fulfil our responsibility to the community, protecting the health of our members participating in the tournaments and for our society as a whole.

Other than matches in the top flight, all youth matches in the Da Nang region have also been postponed.

