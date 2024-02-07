The second M32 Miami Winter Series drew to a thrilling close this weekend, delivering an extraordinary showcase of racing and fierce competition. The spotlight of the series remained firmly on the sibling rivalry between Jake Julien on Rated X and Miles Julien on Youngblood, a drama that lasted over all eight races.

After leading the event from the first race YoungBlood saw Rated X closing the gap from behind. It was all decided in the last race with Rated X showing their true World Champion skills leaving the teams tied on points.

The win of the last race giving the regatta win to Rated X. Nevertheless Miles Julien, being the youngest skipper of the fleet, has shown he is a force to be reckoned with and they are certain to be fighting for future wins. In the wake of the sibling duel, Don Wilson skillfully helmed Convexity to secure the third spot in the series.

Jake and Miles dominated every race, exchanging victories showcasing their sailing skills. The fierce sibling rivalry injected a level of excitement that reverberated throughout the entire fleet.

On the Biscayne Bay, sailors thrived and races were tight despite light winds. The sea breeze with a 5-8 knot wind range provided a challenging course with numerous passing lanes. The final day saw severe weather alerts, grounding the fleet and prompting an early awards ceremony.

Beyond the races, participants and spectators enjoyed the vibrant social scene of Coconut Grove. A class get together at Regatta Grove on Friday night followed by a hangar BBQ at Shake-A-Leg Miami set the stage for a weekend filled with camaraderie and good sailing stories.

The class continues its development work, and at this regatta, the preliminary dates for the 2025 Miami Winter Series were set. Yes, we will be back! Furthermore, the much-appreciated change to the class rules, which simplifies the weigh-in procedure, was adopted.

The Miami Winter Series Rooster Trophy’s chase continues into winter with events in March and April before moving to Newport and Lake Garda for summer races. The class pinnacle event is the World in Riva del Garda in September. See the full racing calendar.

The M32 Miami Winter Series expresses heartfelt appreciation to all our participants, backers, and fans. Our gratitude extends particularly to Shake-A-Leg Miami for making us feel very at home in our winter haven.

