Nualphan Lamsam or more fondly known as ‘Madame Pang’ has been elected as the 18th President of the FA of Thailand (FAT) for the session 2024-2028.

At the Congress that was held earlier today, the 57-year-old former Thailand national team manager garnered 68 electoral votes from 73 or 93% of the votes to win the election that consisted of four other candidates.

In winning the election as the 18th President of the FAT, Madame Pang became the first woman to head the association in their 108-year history and also the first to head a national football association in Asia.

#AFF

#FAT

