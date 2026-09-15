Captain Louis Oosthuizen of Southern Guards GC hits his shot from the eighth fairway during the final round of HSBC LIV Golf Hong Kong at Hong Kong Golf Club Fanling on Sunday, March 08, 2026 in Fanling, Hong Kong. (Photo by Jon Ferrey/LIV Golf)

Major champion Louis Oosthuizen has confirmed his return to the Link Hong Kong Open (LHKO), joining hometown hero Taichi Kho to challenge for the coveted title.

The 65th edition of the city’s home open and longest-running professional sporting event will take place from 22 to 25 October at the Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling.

The Hong Kong Open is one of only two professional golf events to have been played at the same historic venue for six decades or more – the other is one of golf’s most storied events, the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

In a career spanning a quarter of a decade, Oosthuizen won the Open Championship in 2010 and has been a runner-up in the other Majors. With 16 tour titles to his name, the South African reached his highest world ranking of fourth in 2013.

Playing in the Link Hong Kong Open for the third time, Oosthuizen first competed in Hong Kong in 2008 and returned last year to finish in an impressive tied-third place.

The 43-year-old said: “I am excited to return to play in Hong Kong this year. I have always enjoyed my time in the city, and in the last few years, I have gotten to compete on this beautiful course more regularly. You can get a bit tired mentally by the end of the season, but Hong Kong is a place that can perk you up with its amazing food and hospitality so I always look forward to this stop on my schedule.”

South Africa has enjoyed a rich history of representation at the Hong Kong Open highlighted by iconic individual victories and heavy star power from the country’s top champions. Following David Frost’s famous victory in 1994, James Kingston, Hennie Otto, and Oosthuizen have all posted second place finishes at the flagship event of the Asian Tour.

This history is set to continue as Oosthizen compatriots Branden Grace and Dean Burmester will join them at the Hong Kong Golf Club this October.

Grace has 15 tour titles under his belt and recorded top-ten finishes in three of the four majors, including an eight-under-par third round 62 at the 2017 Open Championship, becoming the first player in history to card a 62 in a men’s major championship. In a consistent season, the 38-year-old carded eight top 20 finishes this season. He will be making his debut at the Link Hong Kong Open this year.

Grace commented: “I am looking forward to returning to Hong Kong. I have played there before but not competed at the historic Link Hong Kong Open. The stat about it being played at the same historic venue for six decades or more, like Augusta, is pretty cool. I enjoy playing at the Hong Kong Golf Club, and love the vibe and energy of the city in the evenings after my rounds. I have had a consistent season, and hope to carry that through the rest of the year.”

Known for his big hitting, Burmester has won 14 titles, enjoying immense success across the DP World Tour, Sunshine Tour, and LIV Golf circuits.

Hong Kong number one – and the first local to win an Asian Tour event – Taichi Kho was announced as a LHKO 2026 participant at the launch press conference last month.

Kho has been flying the Hong Kong China flag high, winning the gold medal in the men’s individual golf event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou (adding bronze in the men’s team competition), to partner his historic win at the World City Championship at the Hong Kong Golf Club where he became the first Hong Kong player to win an Asian Tour event.

The following year, Kho recorded a win in Switzerland and finished T-6 at the Link Hong Kong Open. 2026 has by far been Kho’s most successful season on the tour so far. A week before sinking a clutch birdie on the final hole to defeat his childhood hero in Morocco, he was the runner-up at the Japan Golf Tour Championship. One of the world’s most in-form golfers ahead of the Link Hong Kong Open 2026, Kho is currently second in the Asian Tour Order of Merit rankings.

With its history and international prestige, the USD 2m prize purse Link Hong Kong Open has been playing an integral role in showcasing Hong Kong as a top global events destination and sport tourism hub for over six decades.

Admission to the opening rounds of the Link Hong Kong Open 2026 on Thursday and Friday, 22 and 23 October, is free for the public.

In keeping with the tournament and title sponsor’s vision to take golf to all communities of Hong Kong, ticket prices for the Link Hong Kong Open 2026 have been frozen at current prices since 2023.

The Link Hong Kong Open 2026 is proud of being an “M” Mark event that helps enhance the image of Hong Kong as Asia’s sports event capital. The “M” Mark awarded by the Major Sports Events Committee, symbolising intense, spectacular and signature event in the territory sports calendar.

Daily prices for Saturday and Sunday, 24 and 25 October, are HKD200 per day or HKD300 for a weekend pass. Weekend passes are also free for spectators 18 and under.

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