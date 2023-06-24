Host Malaysia will have defending champions Argentina for company in the group stage of the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup Hockey to be held in Kuala Lumpur later this year.

Besides Argentina, who are twice winners of this prestigious youth competition, Malaysia will have another former champion in Australia together in Group A.

The other team drawn in the group is Chile.

Multiple winners, Germany has been drawn in Group B with Egypt, France and South Africa.

Group C will see two-time champion India battling against Canada Korea and Spain.

In Group D, Belgium, Netherlands, New Zealand and Pakistan, the inaugural winner in 1979, will fight for the two top spots.

The junior world cup logo was officially launched by Minister of Youth and Sports, Hannah Yeoh.

MHC President Dato Sri Subahan Kamal earlier delivered the opening speech prior to the significant launch ceremony today in Putrajaya.

OCM President Tan Sri Dato’ Sri (Dr.) Mohamed Norza Zakaria attended today’s launch.

The tournament will take place in Bukit Jalil from Dec 5-16.

Like this: Like Loading...