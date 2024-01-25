Malaysia certainly could not have made it more dramatic for their first point in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 than in their last Group E game against the mighty South Koreans at the Al Janoub Stadium tonight.

Given the long history between the two sides, the late strike from substitute Romel Morales gave the Malaysians a well-lauded 3-3 draw against the world No. 23 ranked South Koreans.

It was South Korea who took the lead in the 21st minute with a header from Jeong Woo-yeong before Malaysia replied with Faisal Halim scoring from an acute angle.

All pumped up, Malaysia then took the lead in the 58th minute when Arif Aiman converted from the spot as midfielder Lee Kang-in then smashed in a wonderful 88th minute free-kick that Syihan Hazmi managed to get his hand to but was unable to keep it out of the net.

Just when South Korea thought that they had the full points in the bag when Son Heung-min scored from the spot (90th +4), came substitute Morales with a wicked grounder (90th + 7) for both teams to share the spoils.

With Malaysia already out of contention after earlier losses to Jordan and Bahrain, the one point meant that South Korea finished second in Group E behind Bahrain, who edged Jordan 1-0 in the other match.

#AFF

#AFC

#FAM

Like this: Like Loading...