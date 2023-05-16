Malaysia’s men’s field hockey team delivered the country’s 32nd gold medal on the penultimate day of the 2023 SEA Games when they defeated Singapore 3-0 in the final at the Morodok Techo National Stadium hockey pitch here today.

The final, played in swirling winds and temperatures reaching 39°C, saw coach Muhamad Amin Rahim’s men battle a tough match from Singapore before they broke the deadlock in the second quarter through a penalty corner goal by Muhammad Amirul Hamizan Azahar in the 16th minute.

Malaysia continued to put Singapore under pressure, but the republic’s disciplined backline stood firm before a defensive error allowed the national team to double their lead, with Muhammad Amirul converting a penalty stroke in the 38th minute.

The game was well and truly over for Singapore when Alfarico Lance Liau Jr dealt the killer blow with a field goal in the 48th minute.

“I am full of praise for my players. They played all out and managed to contribute gold number 32 for the national contingent… that’s what makes me so proud,” said Amin.

The Malaysians have won 16 gold medals at the SEA Games since the 1971 edition, made a bold move by fielding 14 juniors and only four seniors in their squad for the Cambodia SEA Games.

Field hockey made a return to the biennial Games after a six-year hiatus as it was not contested at the 2019 Philippines and 2021 Vietnam editions.

