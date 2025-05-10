The Malaysian national team has lined up a friendly against Cape Verde before their clash against Vietnam in the second qualifying game of Group F of the Asian Cup 2027.

The Malaysians are ranked 131 in the world, while Cape Verde are 72.

The squad under Peter Cklamovski will play Cape Verde at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras on 29 May 2025.

A second training game will also be played against Cape Verde on 3 June 2025 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil but it will be a closed-door session.

Malaysia’s game against Vietnam at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil will be played on 10 June 2025.

