Malaysia will take on Papua New Guinea instead of Yemen during the FIFA Match Day on 20 June 2023 at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia.

The FA of Malaysia (FAM) were informed by their Yemeni counterparts yesterday that the match had to be cancelled because of the unavailability of players due to Yemen’s participation in a U23 West Asian Championship in Iraq.

But after contacting several teams, FAM managed to secure Papua New Guinea as the replacement team for the 20 June 2023 date.

Prior to the match against PNG, the Malaysians will take on the Solomon Islands on 14 June 2023 at the same venue.

