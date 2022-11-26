#A thrilling battle is on the cards at the Putrajaya Lake from February 2-4

#National elite swimmers across the region will relish a glorious shot at becoming the SEA No. 1s

The South East Asian Open Water Swimming Championships (SEAOWSC) is set for its debut next year with Malaysia having the honour to stage the inaugural edition from February 2-4.

The SEAOWSC, which is organised by the Malaysia Swimming Federation (MAS) with Hybrid Management Sdn Bhd as its Event Manager and Logistics Partner, will witness the participation of over 400 elite and amateur swimmers from the Southeast Asian region at the Putrajaya Lake to commemorate the Federal Territories Day on February 1.

The picturesque Putrajaya Lake is seen as the ideal competition venue, having hosted the 7th Asian Open Water Swimming Championship and 29th Kuala Lumpur SEA Games events back in 2017.

It was at this iconic venue, Malaysia also made history in open water swimming after the national contingent clinched two SEA Games gold medals through Kevin Yeap and Heidi Gan in the men’s and women’s 10km categories.

Six countries have so far confirmed their participation for the SEAOWSC comprising Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

There will be six categories contested in the three-day Championships comprising 5km, 10km Marathon and 4×1.5km relay events for both men and women

All eyes will surely be on the marquee event for the SEAOWSC, the 10km Marathon, where the region’s top swimmers will be vying to become Southeast Asia’s No. 1s.

The 10km distance race is regarded as a flagship event due to its inclusion at the Olympics.

Amateur swimmers can also participate in this event through the Federal Territories Swim Day by Neptune X113 on the final day, which is a mass entree 1.5km event open to the public.

MAS secretary-general Mae Chen sees the creation of SEAOWSC as an important and positive development for the sport of open water swimming in the country.

“The inception of the SEAOWSC was to bring a much-needed exposure to open water swimming in the country as well as the SEA region, besides unearthing new prodigious talents,” said Mae.

“We want the SEAOWSC to be an avenue for swimmers all over the region to test their mettle in a competitive, yet friendly environment.

“Open water swimming in Malaysia & the other SEA nations has increased in popularity since it debuted at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

“We hope that by having this Championship, new talents will be identified and developed to give this sport a boost in the SEA region, and ultimately to have a permanent spot in the SEA Games.

“MAS thanks all stakeholders, Ministry of Youth and Sports, venue sponsor Perbadanan Putrajaya, our Event & Logistics Partner Hybrid Management Sdn Bhd and sponsors who are supporting & contributing to this inaugural Championship.”

Perbadanan Putrajaya Chairman Datuk Fadhlun Mak Ujud was also thrilled to welcome another prestigious event back to its shores.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to mark this event in conjunction with the Federal Territories’ Day,” said Fadhlun.

“We are excited to play host to the SEAOWSC at our iconic Putrajaya Lake which has previously hosted a number of world-renowned events such as Red Bull Air Race World Championship, F1 Powerboat World Championship, Asian Canoeing Championships and Kuala Lumpur Sea Games.

“We hope this event will be an eyewitness to more memorable and historic moments. We wish all competitors the best of luck.”

Hybrid Management Sdn Bhd Executive Director Penny Wong: “Hybrid Management is proud and honoured to be the appointed Event & Logistics Partner of MAS and we thank MAS for the confidence given to us.

“We will endeavour to ensure the success of this Championship and safety will be a priority for all teams & participants. We have vast experience organising several Neptune X series before this, and we can guarantee that the safety of the participants is of our utmost priority”.

The SEAOWSC is also sanctioned by the South East Asian Swimming Federation (SEASF).

