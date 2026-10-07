Maverick Chua of Malaysia plays a tee stroke on the No. 14 tee during the first round of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship being played at the Emirates Golf Club Majlis Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Thursday 23 October 2025. Photograph by AAC.

Malaysian amateur golfer Maverick Chua is looking forward to making the most of his second appearance at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, believing the experience gained from his debut in Dubai has better prepared him for the challenges that await at New Zealand’s Te Arai Links from October 29 to November 1.

The teenager returns to the prestigious Championship after missing the halfway cut nearly 12 months ago but believes the experience he gained was an important learning opportunity.

“It means a lot to me to play in the AAC for the second time,” said Chua. “I learned a lot from my first AAC in Dubai and I’m excited to come back and compete against some of the best amateur players in the region.”

His return to Te Arai Links, located north of Auckland, carries added significance after attending the AAC Academy at the venue earlier this year. The programme gave promising talents such as Chua the opportunity to train and play on the golf course while learning from coaches and fellow elite amateurs.

“The Academy was a really good experience. I got to train and play at Te Arai Links and learn more about the course. I also learned a lot about course management and got to spend time around other good players and coaches,” said the 16-year-old.

Having already experienced Te Arai Links, Chua believes the layout will provide a stern but fair examination of every aspect of a golfer’s game.

“I really enjoyed playing Te Arai Links. It’s a beautiful course but also very challenging. You have to think about where you want to hit your shots, and the wind can make a big difference,” he said. “I think it tests every part of your game and your course management.”

Like many competitors in the 120-player field, Chua is aware of the opportunities that await the AAC champion, with an invitation to the Masters Tournament and an exemption to The Open Championship among the coveted rewards. However, he knows the best approach is to focus on the process rather than the prize.

“The Masters and The Open are tournaments that every golfer wants to play in. It gives everyone extra motivation, but I think it’s important to just focus on your own game and take it one shot at a time,” he said.

Chua’s golfing journey began at the age of six, and his passion for continual improvement remains a driving force behind his ambitions. Looking ahead, he hopes to play NCAA Division I golf in the United States before pursuing a professional career.

Among his inspirations is four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, whose talent and composure under pressure have left a lasting impression on the young Malaysian.

“My biggest inspiration is Rory McIlroy. I like watching how he plays and handles pressure, and I can learn a lot from his game. He also motivates me to keep improving and work towards playing at the highest level,” said Chua.

In the history of the Asia-Pacific Amateur, Malaysia’s best finish has been recorded by Mohd Iszaimi Ismail (7th/2009), Ervin Chang (7th/2018) and Marcus Lim T7/2023).

The other Malaysians teeing up at Te Arai Links include Anson Yeo, Nateesh Ganesh, Hariz Hezri, Afham Othman and Aiden Kei.

The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship was launched in 2009 by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), The R&A and the Masters Tournament to further develop amateur golf in the region.

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