The Malaysian Football League organised a Management Meeting for the Malaysian League 2024-2025 season that started yesterday.

The meeting was attended by Tunku Mahkota Johor, His Royal Highness Major General Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, Minister of Youth and Sports, The Honorable Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan, President MFL, Dato’ Ab Ghani Hassan, State Sports Exco-Exco, Member of the Board of Directors MFL, Senator Datuk Hisamudin Yahaya, Datuk Mohamad Jaifuddin Bujang Mohidin, Dato’ Mohamed Suffian Awang, Mr. Jeffrey Chew Gim Eam, MFL CEO, Datuk Stuart Ramalingam and the CEO of Malaysian League Clubs and the stadium management representatives of each state.

The meeting and briefing were aimed at discussing issues involving the use of stadiums for the Malaysian League and sharing views and finding agreement with the stakeholders in efforts to improve the quality of the playing fields and facilities at the Malaysian League venues.

In the meeting, DYAM Tunku Mahkota Johor has agreed to donate RM300,000 for field maintenance for the first year to every club in the Malaysian League that is upgrading the pitch at the Malaysian League venue.

At the same ceremony, YB Hannah Yeoh also announced grants amounting to RM500,000 from KBS to all states to upgrade the drainage system and field turf conversion.

For the briefing program, all participants who attended were brought to visit the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium and the Johor Darul Ta’zim Training Center (JDT), Padang Seri Gelam as well as given information regarding the planning and management of the stadium, fan entry control and safety, field maintenance and flood lights.