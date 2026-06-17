Manila Digger have taken their first-ever Philippines Football League (PRL) title after ending the season with just two points ahead of second-placed One Taguig FC.

The city-based side won the Championship Round of the PFL 2025/26, securing 60 points from 25 matches played.

One Taguig FC finished the season with 58 points, while former champions Kaya FC secured 48 points.

In the final game of the season, a 1-1 draw against One Taguig was enough for Manila Digger to lift their inaugural crown.

Modou Joof had given Manila Digger the lead in the 28th minute as Isaac Agyemang then found the 46th minute equaliser for One Taguig.

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Photo Courtesy #PFL

he city-based side won the Championship Round of the PFL 2025/26, securing 60 points from 25 matches played.

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