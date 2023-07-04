Manila Digger FC ran riot with a 5-0 win over the University of the Philippines to remain unbeaten in the PFF Women’s League last Sunday 02 July 2023 at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Substitute Jean Kadil netted a brace in the 26th and 51st minutes while Kaye Ysola (35’), Maria Fornea (54’), and Sharei Cruz (85’) contributed with a goal apiece.

The win puts Manila Digger in second place, only behind Tuloy FC on goal difference, while UP absorbed a second straight loss.

Kaya FC-Iloilo also hit the ground running with a 4-0 win over Manila Nomads FC in Sunday’s first match.

Shelah Cadag broke the deadlock in the 39th minute, and it was all Kaya as Irish Navaja added a second three minutes later to put Kaya 2-0 up at the half.

Hazel Lustan made it 3-0 in the 71st minute until Rodina Martinez closed out the win with the fourth goal in the 82nd minute. – pff.org.ph

#AFF

#PFF

Like this: Like Loading...