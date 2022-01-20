Bienvenido Maranon and Carli de Murga have signed for Malaysian Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim.

Both 35-year-old Maranon and 33-year-old De Murga were born in Spain but gained Filipino citizenship in recent years.

Maranon even played at the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup in Singapore where he emerged as one of four of the tournament’s top scorers.

While Maranon will be making his debut in the Malaysian Super League in 2022, De Murga had turned out for Terengganu FC last season.

Pictures Courtesy #JDT

