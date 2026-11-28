The Ducati Lenovo Team rider announces that 2026 will be his last season as he reveals the news in FP1 at Valencia.

Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) has announced his retirement from MotoGP. As a history-making season concludes, the #93 revealed the news in FP1 in Valencia at the start of the action in the Ducati Lenovo Team box.

After eight World Championships in MotoGP, equalling the record set by Giacomo Agostini, Marquez now bows out on top as reigning Champion – racing in one final weekend in Valencia.

Throughout the weekend, we will celebrate his incredible career and legacy he leaves in the sport.

#ThankYouMarc

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