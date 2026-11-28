Having announced his retirement in the morning, the #93 signed off a momentous day in the only way he knows how – by being fastest and with 0.247s over everyone else.

Well, Friday at Valencia 2026 will go down as a bombshell day when we look back on the MotoGP history books. Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) grabbed the headlines right from the opening of FP1, announcing his retirement in the garage on live TV ahead of the session.

With the entire sporting world paying attention, he showed them exactly why he’s an eight-time MotoGP World Champion with a new lap record putting him top ahead of Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) and Ai Ogura (SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team).

FIRST HALF: the Champion comes out fighting

After a calm start to the session, Marquez went top on a 1’29.204 after about 20 minutes, soon to be beaten by Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team). Then came the first crash as Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) tumbled at Turn 6.

He was OK and was back on his feet while just moments later, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) tucked the front at Turn 2. Again, ‘The Shark’ was OK and soon back in his box and sat in P6, whilst for Alex Marquez, he was in P11 and out of the top ten.

30 TO GO: Bezzecchi strikes, Fernandez fast

Aiming to wrap up the runner-up placing, Bez took over at the top and was the first rider into the 1’28s with a 1’28.890. Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3) was a crasher at Turn 11 but on his feet whilst back out after his own crash, Alex Marquez was into the top five and improve d further with a quarter of an hour to go, rising to P2.

Acosta likewise returned to the track and pinched P2 off the #73, whereas there were improvements further down for Johann Zarco (Castrol Honda LCR) and then, into P1, by Raul Fernandez (SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team), who set back-to-back fastest laps of the session and a new lap record.

With just over 10 minutes on the clock, more drama unfolded, this time for Di Giannantonio with the Italian suffering technical issues down the front straight. Down in 20th place, Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) needed a lap and the 2024 World Champion got one to go tenth but was still far from comfortable to avoid the Q1 battle.

He was soon pushed out, Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) coming up with the goods to sit in the final Q2 spot provisionally on Friday afternoon, 0.013s clear of the Martinator.

FINAL PUSH: time attacks incoming

Out on his second bike, Di Giannantonio was keen to get on with the final five minutes to try and improve his lap time whilst fast laps came in for Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) and an outstanding Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Tech3), the latter of which had sneaked into the top ten.

Ogura was also on the charge, going second with two minutes on the clock whereas once again Martin was on the cusp, pushing his way into P10. However, it would be a magical final Friday Practice for Marc Marquez who set a stunning 1’28.483 to top his last ever Friday session.

FAIRYTALE FRIDAY: #93 leads the charge

Retirement announced, an eighth MotoGP crown bagged and P1 on Friday in Valencia, Marc Marquez has made news just about everywhere in the last five days and he’ll look to continue that on for the next 48 hours too. Bezzecchi flew to P2 whilst Ogura rounds out the top three.

Teammate Fernandez follows in fourth with Acosta, Alex Marquez and an epic Espargaro followed for P7. Aldeguer, Di Giannantonio and Martin round out the top ten, bringing disappointment to Zarco – who crashed late on at the final corner – and Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), both Frenchman heading for Q1.

Marc Marquez’s final Sprint Saturday gets underway at 8:40 local time (UTC +1), be part of history!

MotoGP Practice results from Valencia

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