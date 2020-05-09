“The first idea was from Honda,” said the 27-year-old Spaniard when explaining how the longest contract in MotoGP™ history came about. “Honestly, I hadn’t thought about it yet. We started talking and we saw that it was a winning project for everyone. No team had more than Honda in the sports project, they believed in me. It came out as a 4-year project, it is the first time in history. At the end of the contract, we will see if we were right. When I asked Puig about my partner, he told me to think about winning.”