The Matildas’ journey at the Paris 2024™ Olympic Games has come to an end. Despite their best efforts, the team has not progressed to the Quarter Finals.

This outcome is undoubtedly disappointing for the team, the fans, and the entire Australian football community. The team’s objective was to improve on the previous fourth-place finish at Tokyo 2020™, and while this Olympic campaign did not unfold as hoped, Football Australia remain immensely proud of the dedication and hard work displayed by the Matildas throughout the qualification period and the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament.

Following the conclusion of the Matildas’ Olympic campaign, Head Coach Tony Gustavsson’s four-year contract with Football Australia has also come to an end by mutual agreement. Gustavsson addressed the players and staff following the final group stage match against the United States to farewell them and wish them every success with their futures.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/matildas-conclude-paris-2024tm-olympic-campaign

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...